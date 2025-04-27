HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bollywood actor reaches Pahalgam with 'chalo Kashmir' message

Sun, 27 April 2025
Share:
18:03
image
At a time when tourism has taken a hit due to the terror attack in Pahalgam, actor Atul Kulkarni has landed in Jammu and Kashmir with an appeal to fellow citizens to visit the Himalayan region in huge numbers.
 
Kulkarni reached Srinagar on Sunday early morning and drove straight to Pahalgam where terrorists killed at least 26 persons earlier this week, prompting tourists to give Jammu and Kashmir a miss in their holiday itinerary.

"The intention of the terror attack was to tell tourists not to come to Kashmir. If we cancel our plans to travel to Kashmir, we are in a way allowing the intentions of the terrorists to succeed," the actor said.

On Sunday morning, Kulkarni posted photographs of a virtually empty Mumbai-Srinagar flight on Sunday morning.

"Crew said these ran full. We need to fill them again (sic)" he wrote in a post on X, with hashtags such as 'Chalo Kashmir', 'Defeat Terror', 'Feet in Kashmir'.  

With a message to "defeat terrorism", the actor-writer said he plans to tour Kashmir for the next two days, interact with the locals, and urge others to visit the region.

Known for his roles in films such as Natarang, Raees, and Chandni Bar, Kulkarni said one can understand that people could be shocked due to the terror attack, but shunning Kashmir as a tourist destination is not the answer.

He said there was a need to revive tourism in Kashmir at the earliest as such activities not only give the local economy a boost but also help people from across the country to understand each other.

Kulkarni said he came across a group of tourists from Tamil Nadu in Pahalgam, who were keen to understand the Kashmiri way of life.

"Such people-to-people interaction will also help forge close bonds and also send a message of unity and compassion," he said.

Hotels and houseboats in Kashmir have seen up to 80 per cent cancellations in tourist bookings in the immediate aftermath of the terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.

Thousands of tourists cut short their vacation in Kashmir and returned to their homes by special flights and trains after the April 22 terror attack. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Bumrah strikes; LSG lose early wicket
IPL 2025 Updates: Bumrah strikes; LSG lose early wicket

LIVE! 272 Pak citizens left India via Attari in past 2 days
LIVE! 272 Pak citizens left India via Attari in past 2 days

Tearful goodbyes at Attari border as Pakistanis leave India
Tearful goodbyes at Attari border as Pakistanis leave India

The exit deadline for Pakistani nationals visiting India on SAARC visas ended on April 26, while for the rest, except those on medical visas, it is set to close on Sunday, April 27 amid escalating tensions between the two countries over...

Sidda clarifies 'no war' remark; 'Pakistan Ratna', says BJP
Sidda clarifies 'no war' remark; 'Pakistan Ratna', says BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying he did not call for no war with Pakistan, but emphasized that war should only be a last resort. His comments, which were played up by...

'Combat Ready': Indian Navy test-fires anti-ship missiles
'Combat Ready': Indian Navy test-fires anti-ship missiles

The visuals show the BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates, reaffirming the Navys operational prowess.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD