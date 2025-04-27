Assam: Woman held for 'anti-national' comments on Pahalgam attack

08:49





The woman was later handed over to the Golagat police, who subsequently arrested her.





As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the incident that took place in the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.





Golaghat superintendent of police Rajen Singh told ANI a day earlier, "A woman named Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Baruah from Golaghat district of Assam was detained by the Crime Branch from Guwahati for making controversial and anti-national comments on the #PahalgamTerrorAttack. She was later handed over to the Golaghat police. The Golaghat police arrested her and brought her to the Golaghat police station..."





Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, stating that it was justified due to his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks. -- ANI

