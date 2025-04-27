HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Assam: Woman held for 'anti-national' comments on Pahalgam attack

Sun, 27 April 2025
08:49
A woman from Golaghat district was detained by the Crime Branch from Guwahati for allegedly making "controversial" and "anti-national" comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, a police official said. 

The woman was later handed over to the Golagat police, who subsequently arrested her.  

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the incident that took place in the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.  

Golaghat superintendent of police Rajen Singh told ANI a day earlier, "A woman named Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Baruah from Golaghat district of Assam was detained by the Crime Branch from Guwahati for making controversial and anti-national comments on the #PahalgamTerrorAttack. She was later handed over to the Golaghat police. The Golaghat police arrested her and brought her to the Golaghat police station..."  

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, stating that it was justified due to his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

The former Union minister said the question that was posed to the country then and faced it today was whether Muslims in India felt accepted, cherished and celebrated.

Pakistan has offered to join any neutral and transparent probe into the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also warned India against any attempt to stop, reduce or divert the flow of water...

'Pakistan cannot sustain a war with India for more than four days. They are in such dire straits. At best they can sustain war for one week.'

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday

