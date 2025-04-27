HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Anytime Anywhere': Navy test fires anti-ship missile

Sun, 27 April 2025
14:04
image
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy has successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea, showcasing its long-range precision strike capabilities.

"#IndianNavy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike," the Navy shares the post on X with visuals.

"#IndianNavy stands #CombatReady #Credible and #FutureReady in safeguarding the nations maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," it added. 

The visuals show the BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates, reaffirming the Navys operational prowess. 

The firings come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

