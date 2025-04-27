HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After Arijit, Shreya Ghoshal cancel her concert after Pahalgam attack

Sun, 27 April 2025
13:29
image
Singer Shreya Ghoshal became the latest artist to cancel her concert following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
 
Ghoshal, who has been the voice behind songs like Dola Re Dola, Sunn Raha Hai and Zoobi Doobi, was supposed to perform at Surat on Saturday as a part of her All Hearts Tour.

On Tuesday, 26 people were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam. It has been described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The organisers of the event shared a note on their Instagram handle earlier this week, which was reposted by Ghoshal on her account. 

The note said it has been a collective decision of the singer and the organisers to call off the concert. 

"Important update. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th."

The note also assured the refunds would be made to all the ticket holders.
 
"@shreyaghoshal's Surat show on April 26th stands cancelled. We stand in silence and solidarity-with heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy," read the caption. 

Previously, Arijit Singh cancelled his Chennai concert, which was scheduled for Sunday.  

Among others, rapper AP Dhillon postponed the release of his upcoming music album. Singer Papon called off his Saturday Ahmedabad show.
Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander postponed ticket sales for his upcoming Bengaluru concert on June 1. -- PTI

Modi said, "I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be definitely done. The...

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists, the officials said.

Kash Patel pledged full support to India, calling the act a reminder of the constant threats that the world faces from the evil of terrorism.

A major fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's office building in south Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. The fire started on the fourth floor of the five-storey building and raged for hours before being brought under...

