HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Adnan Sami slams ex-Pak minister in wake of Pahalgam attack

Sun, 27 April 2025
Share:
13:47
image
Adnan Sami has called out former information and broadcasting minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after he raised questions about the singer-composer's citizenship as tensions run high in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
Terrorists struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 persons, most of them tourists, lost their lives earlier this week.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before their visas expire.

Hussain on Saturday shared a post on X by an Indian journalist about the Centre's decision asking Pakistani nationals to leave India following the Pahalgam attack and captioned it: "What about Adnan Sami?" 

London-born Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship in December 2015, responded to Hussain's post, saying "Who's going to tell this illiterate idiot!!"

Hussain responded to the singer's post, writing: "Our very Own Lahori Adnan Sami aisay lag rahay hein jaisey Balooon se hawa nikal chuki hooo, get well soon @AdnanSamiLive (sic)" 

Sami then corrected him, saying that his roots were in Peshawar and not Lahore. His father was a Pakistani Air Force veteran-diplomat and his mother was originally from Jammu and Kashmir. 

"To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge of any information... And you were Minister of Science? Was that the science of BULLS**T??" he wrote in his post.

The singer-composer, known for songs such as Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Lift Kara De, and Bhar Do Jholi, first arrived in India on March 13, 2001 on a visitors visa with the validity of one year which was issued by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Sami's visa was extended from time to time. His Pakistani passport issued on May 27, 2010 expired on May 26, 2015 and his passport was not renewed by the Pakistan government which led him to approach the Indian government with the request to legalise his stay in India on humanitarian grounds. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Adnan Sami slams ex-Pak min in wake of Pahalgam attack
LIVE! Adnan Sami slams ex-Pak min in wake of Pahalgam attack

Terrorists, their masterminds want Kashmir to be... Modi
Terrorists, their masterminds want Kashmir to be... Modi

Modi said, "I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be definitely done. The...

NIA takes over probe into Pahalgam terror attack
NIA takes over probe into Pahalgam terror attack

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists, the officials said.

'Evils of terrorism': FBI chief condemns Pahalgam attack
'Evils of terrorism': FBI chief condemns Pahalgam attack

Kash Patel pledged full support to India, calling the act a reminder of the constant threats that the world faces from the evil of terrorism.

Massive fire breaks out at ED's Mumbai office
Massive fire breaks out at ED's Mumbai office

A major fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's office building in south Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. The fire started on the fourth floor of the five-storey building and raged for hours before being brought under...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD