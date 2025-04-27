HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

54 TTP terrorists killed by security forces in Pakistan

Sun, 27 April 2025
Share:
20:15
image
At least 54 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been killed while trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan into northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said on Sunday.
 
According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the intervening night of April 25 and 26 and April 26 and 27, movement of a large group of militants was detected by the security forces in Hassan Khel in the North Waziristan district.
 
The troops effectively engaged and killed all 54 terrorists, the statement said. A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added.
 
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for thwarting the infiltration attempt by the terrorists from Afghanistan.
 
He stated that the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism and that Pakistan's security forces remain unwavering in their commitment to defending the country's borders and eradicating the scourge of terrorism.
 
The prime minister added that these successful operations demonstrate that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism and achieving significant victories against terrorists. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul-Du Plessis lead DC fightback
IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul-Du Plessis lead DC fightback

LIVE! Fire at ED office doused after 12 hrs; files feared damaged
LIVE! Fire at ED office doused after 12 hrs; files feared damaged

Tearful goodbyes at Attari border as Pakistanis leave India
Tearful goodbyes at Attari border as Pakistanis leave India

The exit deadline for Pakistani nationals visiting India on SAARC visas ended on April 26, while for the rest, except those on medical visas, it is set to close on Sunday, April 27 amid escalating tensions between the two countries over...

Anytime, anywhere: Navy's message days after Pahalgam attack
Anytime, anywhere: Navy's message days after Pahalgam attack

The visuals show the BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates, reaffirming the Navys operational prowess.

Sidda clarifies 'no war' remark; 'Pakistan Ratna', says BJP
Sidda clarifies 'no war' remark; 'Pakistan Ratna', says BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying he did not call for no war with Pakistan, but emphasized that war should only be a last resort. His comments, which were played up by...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD