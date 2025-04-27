HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
16 arrested in Assam for seditious comments post Pahalgam attack

Sun, 27 April 2025
14:47
At least 16 people have been arrested across Assam for making "seditious comments" in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"Total 16 arrests have been made till now against rogue elements," he said in a post on X.

The number of arrests was 14 till Saturday evening, as per a previous update by the chief minister.

Among those apprehended is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.
Sarma had said on Saturday that if required, provisions of the National Security Act would be imposed on those arrested.

"There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that," he had told reporters.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran, a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday. --PTI 

