UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' Pahalgam terror attack

The 15-nation UN Security Council (UNSC) issued a press statement on Friday in which it reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.





"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, during which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured," it said in the press statement.





A press statement is a declaration to the media made by the UNSC president on behalf of all 15 members.





Pakistan currently sits in the UNSC as a non-permanent member.





The UNSC members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of India and Nepal, and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured.





They also underlined the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and the sponsors of "this reprehensible act of terrorism" accountable and bring them to justice. -- PTI

