Two terror associates arrested in J-K's Kulgam

08:29





According to officials, the duo were arrested from Thokerpora in Qaimoh area of the district.





Further details are awaited.





On Friday, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time following the Pahalgam terror attack, reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory.





The Army chief was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their own territory and the Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who called on him in Srinagar, to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice but also to intensify efforts to crush the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.





During the discussion, the Lieutenant Governor said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFS, and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWS of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.





"Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens," the Lieutenant Governor told the top army officials. -- ANI

