Two student groups clash at Jamia, several injured

Sat, 26 April 2025
08:15
A clash allegedly broke out between two groups of students at Jamia Millia Islamia late on Friday night, leaving several students injured. 

There was no immediate response available from the JMI administration and no formal complaint has been filed with the police on the incident. 

According to sources on campus, five to six students were injured and taken to MA Ansari Health Centre for treatment. 

All were later discharged. 

The incident reportedly took place near Gate No. 7 of the university, where bricks and stones were said to have been thrown during the confrontation. 

Sources on campus claimed that tensions flared up around 11 pm on Thursday, following a minor altercation in which a student from Mewat was allegedly assaulted by a group of students from Bihar. 

In response, a group of students from Mewat is said to have entered the hostel and assaulted students from Bihar and western Uttar Pradesh. 

The situation reportedly escalated again after Friday prayers, when both groups allegedly gathered near Gate No. 7 and engaged in another round of violence. 

Sticks, bricks and stones were allegedly used during the clash. University security personnel intervened and attempted to control the situation. -- PTI

