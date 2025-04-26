Time to unite, says Sena-UBT amid reunion buzz

22:28

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday said it was time to unite in the interest of Mumbai and Maharashtra, and party workers were ready to protect Marathi pride, a statement that has come amid speculation about a possible reunion of estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.



The party made the statement in a cryptic post on social media.



'Time has come to unite for the interest of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Shivsainiks are ready to protect Marathi 'asmita' (pride),' the Shiv Sena-UBT said in a post on X.



Last week, Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with his cousin and former chief minister Uddhav, noting their past differences are 'trivial' and uniting for the greater good of 'Marathi manoos' is not a difficult task.



To this, Uddhav Thackeray said he is ready to put aside trivial fights provided those working against Maharashtra's interests will not be entertained.



Asked about the possibility of an alliance between the Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party state president and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "It is their prerogative to come together or form an alliance. We have no problem." PTI