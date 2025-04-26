HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Time to unite, says Sena-UBT amid reunion buzz

Sat, 26 April 2025
Share:
22:28
image
The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday said it was time to unite in the interest of Mumbai and Maharashtra, and party workers were ready to protect Marathi pride, a statement that has come amid speculation about a possible reunion of estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

The party made the statement in a cryptic post on social media.

'Time has come to unite for the interest of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Shivsainiks are ready to protect Marathi 'asmita' (pride),' the Shiv Sena-UBT said in a post on X.

Last week, Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with his cousin and former chief minister Uddhav, noting their past differences are 'trivial' and uniting for the greater good of 'Marathi manoos' is not a difficult task.

To this, Uddhav Thackeray said he is ready to put aside trivial fights provided those working against Maharashtra's interests will not be entertained.

Asked about the possibility of an alliance between the Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party state president and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "It is their prerogative to come together or form an alliance. We have no problem." PTI

TOP STORIES

Pakistan offers to join probe into Pahalgam attack
Pakistan offers to join probe into Pahalgam attack

Pakistan has offered to join any neutral and transparent probe into the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also warned India against any attempt to stop, reduce or divert the flow of water...

'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'

'Pakistan cannot sustain a war with India for more than four days. They are in such dire straits. At best they can sustain war for one week.'

IPL 2025 Updates: Match interrupted due to rain
IPL 2025 Updates: Match interrupted due to rain

India to study best use of Pak's share of Indus water
India to study best use of Pak's share of Indus water

The Centre is planning to undertake a study to look into ways to maximise the use of the quantum of water from the three rivers that Pakistan had earlier used under the Indus Water Treaty, now that the agreement has been suspended,...

4 dead, 500 injured in explosion at Iranian port city
4 dead, 500 injured in explosion at Iranian port city

At least four people were killed and 516 others were injured on Saturday in a massive explosion and fire at the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, more than 1,000km south of capital Tehran, according to officials and state media, Al...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD