Terrorist hideout busted Kupwara, arms seized

Sat, 26 April 2025
17:46
A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized as security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

The development came days after terrorists gunned down 26 people near Pahalgam.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched by the security forces in the forested area of Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil (the Samsha Behak forest region), in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a terrorist hideout was successfully located and busted during the operation.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, a pistol, a pistol magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, a pistol round and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition, was seized from the site, the official said.

This was a major success, especially in view of indications that terrorists were preparing to carry out activities aimed at disturbing peace and order in the region, he added.

The timely action by the security forces has dealt a major blow to such nefarious designs and averted potential threats to civilian lives and public safety, he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.  -- PTI

