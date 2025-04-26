HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Park in Kanpur to be named after Pahalgam attack victim

Sat, 26 April 2025
16:19
A park and square in Shyam Nagar will be named after Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, the city mayor Pramila Pandey said on Saturday.

Dwivedi, 31, had got married on February 12 this year and was killed in front of his wife, Ashanya.

"We have decided that Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) will name a park and a square in Shyam Nagar after Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam," Pandey said.

She told reporters that Ashanya might be given an outsourcing job in the Kanpur Municipal Corporation, if she expresses interest.

The mayor, along with dozens of BJP councillors and KMC workers, on Friday took out a rally from the KMC headquarters to Motijheel in tribute to the attack victims.

The protesters burned an effigy of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its army chief Asif Munir.  -- PTI

