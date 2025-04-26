Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC; no casualties

08:10

The exchange of fire for a second consecutive night came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





The Pakistani troops fired at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night as well and India had responded appropriately.





"On the night of April 25 and 26, unprovoked small arms firings were carried out by various Pakistan Army post all across the LoC in Kashmir," a source said.





"Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms," they said.





No casualties were reported in the firing.





The Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it would hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike. -- PTI

