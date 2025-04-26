HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Pak refuses to handover BSF jawan for third day

Sat, 26 April 2025
Share:
00:19
File image
File image
Pakistan Rangers refused to hand over a BSF jawan, who inadvertently strayed to the other side, for the third straight day on Friday and remained non-committal on his whereabouts, official sources said. 

The jawan, Constable Purnam Sahu of the 182nd Border Security Force (BSF), was apprehended by the Rangers from a farming field along the Ferozepur district of Punjab on Wednesday. 

Sources told PTI that the BSF has made multiple contacts and sought flag meetings with the Rangers to secure the release of its jawan but the response has "not been positive" till now. 

The incident comes at a time when relations between the two countries have hit a low in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives. 

The BSF has also alerted all its formations and asked them to be on "heightened vigil" along the 2,289 kilometers India-Pakistan border that runs from Jammu in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in the west in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and related developments. 

Sources said the BSF will continue to seek a field commander level meeting with the Rangers for an early release of the jawan. 

They said, as per established protocol between the two sides, any such case of an armed personnel straying inadvertently is dealt with in a professional and prompt manner. 

It is expected that the BSF jawan will be with his force very soon, the sources said. 

Meanwhile, Sahu's family in Hooghly, West Bengal is praying for his safety and early return. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak refuses to handover BSF jawan for third day
LIVE! Pak refuses to handover BSF jawan for third day

India revokes 14 categories of visas given to Pak
India revokes 14 categories of visas given to Pak

The Indian government has revoked 14 categories of visas for Pakistani nationals, including business, conference, visitor, and pilgrim visas, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was made after a...

191 Pak nationals return home after India sets deadline
191 Pak nationals return home after India sets deadline

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India has ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours. This has led to a mass exodus of Pakistani citizens from India, while several women married to Pakistani...

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD