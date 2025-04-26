Pahalgam terror attack: House of suspect demolished in J-K's Kulgam

09:15





According to the officials, the house of a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was demolished.





Ganie is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sent shock waves across the country.





The officials said that Gaine has been active since 2023. Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished.





Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists.





He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. -- ANI

