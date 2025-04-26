HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam terror attack: House of suspect demolished in J-K's Kulgam

Sat, 26 April 2025
09:15
The house of a suspect in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many, was demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir authorities, officials said on Saturday.  

According to the officials, the house of a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was demolished. 

Ganie is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sent shock waves across the country.  

The officials said that Gaine has been active since 2023.  Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished.  

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists. 

He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. -- ANI 

The Pakistani military fired unprovoked shots across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir for a second consecutive night, triggering retaliatory action from Indian troops. This escalation follows heightened tension between India and...

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

India briefed envoys of around 45 nations on the Pahalgam terror attack and its link to cross-border terrorism. The envoys were briefed in two batches by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India also announced...

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

