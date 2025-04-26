HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam attack: House of another suspect razed in J-K

Sat, 26 April 2025
10:57
The demolished house in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir/ANI Photo
In a continued crackdown following the Pahalgam terror attack, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities demolished the house of another suspect linked to the assault that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.  

According to officials, the house in Chotipora village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly linked to a terrorist believed to be involved in the April 22 attack.  

In a separate action, authorities also demolished the house of another suspect identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district. 

Ganie is believed to have played a role in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sparked nationwide outrage.  

Officials said Gaine had been active in terror activities since 2023.  

Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished. -- ANI

