Pahalgam attack: House of another suspect razed in J-K

10:57

The demolished house in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir/ANI Photo





According to officials, the house in Chotipora village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly linked to a terrorist believed to be involved in the April 22 attack.





In a separate action, authorities also demolished the house of another suspect identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district.





Ganie is believed to have played a role in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sparked nationwide outrage.





Officials said Gaine had been active in terror activities since 2023.





Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished. -- ANI

