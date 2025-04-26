HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 550 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Guj

Sat, 26 April 2025
Share:
09:36
The illegal illegal Bangladeshi immigrants being detained in Surat, Gujarat/ANI on X
The illegal illegal Bangladeshi immigrants being detained in Surat, Gujarat/ANI on X
In a massive statewide crackdown, over 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were detained in Ahmedabad and Surat for residing in India with forged documents, Gujarat police said on Saturday.  

Deportation proceedings will follow once verification and interrogation are complete, said the official.  

The coordinated operations were led by multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group, Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Prevention of Crime Branch, and local police teams. 

Officials confirmed that all detained individuals were in India without valid documentation and had used fake papers to establish residence.  

In Surat, an overnight combing operation carried out jointly by SOG, DCB, AHTU, PCB, and local police resulted in the detention of more than 100 Bangladeshi nationals. 

"They had entered India illegally and were living in Surat with forged documents. After the investigation, they will be deported to Bangladesh," said Rajdeep Singh Nakum, deputy commissioner of police, special operations group.  

A simultaneous operation was carried out in Ahmedabad around 3 am on Saturday. 

Teams from the Crime Branch, SOG, Economic Offences Wing, Zone 6, and headquarters detained over 450 individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants. 

DCP Crime Branch Ajit Rajian confirmed that more than 400 people were taken into custody during the early morning sweep. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 550 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Guj
LIVE! Over 550 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Guj

They'll get it figured out: Trump on India-Pak tensions
They'll get it figured out: Trump on India-Pak tensions

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that there has always been tension between India and Pakistan and the two countries will figure it out between themselves. Trump was asked about tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of...

Bring sponsors to justice: UN's clear message on Pahalgam
Bring sponsors to justice: UN's clear message on Pahalgam

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, urging that those responsible be held accountable and brought to justice. The Council issued a press statement expressing its...

Iran, Saudi reach out to India, Pak for de-escalation
Iran, Saudi reach out to India, Pak for de-escalation

As tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Iran reached out to both countries, urging de-escalation. Saudi Arabia also expressed concern, with its foreign minister engaging in phone...

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD