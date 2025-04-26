HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mob attacks police station in Bihar; 5 cops injured

Sat, 26 April 2025
20:53
Image only for representation
Five policemen were injured after a mob attacked Dandkhora police station in Bihar's Katihar district, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma said, "The incident took place when a group of people attacked Dandkhora police station in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday with an aim to free a person arrested in connection with violation of the prohibition laws. The mob entered the campus of the police station and started pelting stones on policemen who were on duty. Five policemen were injured in the incident."

He added that policemen fired in self-defence to disperse the mob.

"The mob could not free the arrested person from police lockup," he added. 

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack, the SP said. 

The injured policemen were taken to the nearest government hospital where their condition is reported to be out of danger.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in the state by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.   -- PTI

LIVE! India to study how to use Pak's share of Indus water
LIVE! India to study how to use Pak's share of Indus water

IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab lose third wicket
IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab lose third wicket

Pakistan offers to join probe into Pahalgam attack
Pakistan offers to join probe into Pahalgam attack

Pakistan has offered to join any neutral and transparent probe into the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also warned India against any attempt to stop, reduce or divert the flow of water...

4 dead, 500 injured in explosion at Iranian port city
4 dead, 500 injured in explosion at Iranian port city

At least four people were killed and 516 others were injured on Saturday in a massive explosion and fire at the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, more than 1,000km south of capital Tehran, according to officials and state media, Al...

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi fear deportation
Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi fear deportation

Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila are experiencing anxiety over their visa status despite government clarifications regarding Long Term Visas (LTVs). The government's decision to revoke all visas issued to...

