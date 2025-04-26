HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Massive explosion, fire at Iranian port city

Sat, 26 April 2025
Share:
15:23
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A powerful explosion followed by a massive fire rocked the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, the Associated Press reported, citing the Iranian media.

The incident appeared to have occurred at Rajaei Port, one of Iran's major seaports.

Social media footage from the scene showed a towering plume of thick black smoke rising into the sky, prompting alarm among residents and observers.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion, and it remains unclear whether there were any casualties.

Emergency services were seen rushing to the area, but officials have so far released few details as investigations continue.

Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/West Asia News Agency via Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume from June
LIVE! Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume from June

Requiem Mass for Pope Francis begins
Requiem Mass for Pope Francis begins

The Requiem Mass for Pope Francis has begun, with the main service starting at 10 am (local time) in Rome.

'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'

'Pakistan cannot sustain a war with India for more than four days. They are in such dire straits. At best they can sustain war for one week.'

'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'

'India today feels enough is enough and we need to teach Pakistan a lesson.''Unless compelled, Mr Modi will think 10 times before taking the extreme step.'

Woman dies, 6 suffocate in Mumbai apartment fire
Woman dies, 6 suffocate in Mumbai apartment fire

A 34-year-old woman died and six others, including two children, suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in an apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. The blaze erupted in a flat on the first floor of the Broke Land building around 2:40...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD