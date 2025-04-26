Massive explosion, fire at Iranian port city

15:23

Emergency services were seen rushing to the area, but officials have so far released few details as investigations continue.





Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/West Asia News Agency via Reuters

A powerful explosion followed by a massive fire rocked the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, thereported, citing the Iranian media.The incident appeared to have occurred at Rajaei Port, one of Iran's major seaports.Social media footage from the scene showed a towering plume of thick black smoke rising into the sky, prompting alarm among residents and observers.Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion, and it remains unclear whether there were any casualties.