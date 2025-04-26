HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Massive blast at Iranian port injures 516 people

Sat, 26 April 2025
18:10
UPDATE: At least 516 people were injured in the massive explosion that rocked Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Saturday, the Associated Press reported, quoting Iranian state-run IRNA news agency.

Rajaei port, a major hub handling around 80 million tons of goods annually, was engulfed in thick black smoke after the blast, as seen in videos circulating on social media.

The explosion shattered glass kilometers away and led to a building collapse, though details remained scarce.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.

While industrial accidents are not uncommon in Irans aging infrastructure, state television ruled out any damage to the countrys vital energy facilities.

IMAGE: Smoke from the explosion is seen at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on April 26, 2025. Photograph: Mohammad Rasoul Moradi/IRNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

