Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume from June

Sat, 26 April 2025
14:42
After a gap of five years, India on Saturday announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from June.

The resumption of the Yatra is seen as a part of efforts by India and China to improve ties after the two countries completed the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang under a pact sealed in October last year.

"Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is set to take place during June to August 2025," said an Indian readout.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not happened since 2020.

"This year, five batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass, and through Sikkim state crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively," the MEA said in the readout.

The applications for the Yatra can be submitted at the website kmy.gov.in, it noted.

"The Yatris will be selected from among applicants through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process," the MEA said.  -- PTI

