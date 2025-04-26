HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Illegal 'mazar' demolished in Dehradun after complaint on CM portal

Sat, 26 April 2025
10:02
The debris of the mazar after razing it in Dehradun/ANI on X
A mazar constructed illegally on government land at Doon Hospital in Dehradun was demolished following a complaint lodged on the CM portal.  

The administration investigated the complaint lodged on the CM portal regarding an illegal mazar

Following the investigation, the structure was demolished using a bulldozer late at night.  The complaint was filed by Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Rishikesh, who raised concerns about the illegal construction at Doon Hospital through the CM Helpline portal. 

In response, the Dehradun district magistrate ordered an inquiry into the matter. 

The investigation involved examining land records and documents from multiple departments, including the revenue department, municipal corporation, public works department, and Doon Hospital Administration, to confirm whether the structure was indeed built on government land, whether it had the necessary permissions, and its overall legal status.  

The investigation focused on determining whether the mazar was built on government land, whether it was constructed with permission, and its legal status. 

A report was sought from the hospital administration, and a notice was issued to the Khadim (caretaker) of the mazar.  

The issue had sparked debate among Dehradun residents, with some referring to it as a "Fakir" or other types of religious structure. 

It was also alleged that some individuals were using the structure for business purposes.  

The hospital administration had earlier written to the government, requesting the removal of the mazar due to its interference. 

In response, the administration took action by sealing the hospital road late at night and deploying a police force to assist with the demolition. -- ANI                     

