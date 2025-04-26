HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fire breaks out at Gwalior Railway station; none injured

Sat, 26 April 2025
Fire officials in action after fire at Gwalior railway station/ANI Photo
A fire damaged the locked VIP waiting room and adjoining station director's office at Gwalior Railway station on Friday though no one was injured in the blaze, said officials. 

The blaze, which started in the waiting room located on platform No. 1 of the Railway station in Madhya Pradesh, was brought under control in an hour, they said. 

No one was injured in the blaze whose cause was not yet known, said the officials. 

Gwalior Municipal Corporation fire officer Satyapal Singh Chauhan told reporters, "Construction work is ongoing at the Railway station. We received information about a fire in the VIP lounge on platform No. 1 at around 1 pm. As soon as we got the information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control after an hour of effort." 

Initially, the station staff tried to douse the flames using fire extinguishers, Chauhan said, adding Railway officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 

Railway officer Akhilesh Tiwari informed that at the time of the blaze, there was no train traffic at the station. 

"Passengers were promptly evacuated from platform No. 1. The cause of the fire was still unknown," he added. -- PTI

