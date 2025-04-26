HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Balloon bearing text 'Pakistan airlines' found in HP

Sat, 26 April 2025
21:38
A plane-shaped balloon bearing the text 'Pakistan airlines' was found in Karnehra village of the district in  Hamirpur on Saturday.

Locals who discovered the balloon informed the police, who seized it. 

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said they are investigating the matter.

On Friday, a search was launched after a mailer threatened to blow up the offices of Hamirpur and Chamba district commissioners.

Employees were evacuated and premises were searched but nothing was found.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media purported to be showing some people harassing some Muslims in Nadaun town.

Local Station House Officer Nirmal Singh confirmed the existence of the video, but said no complaint has been received in connection with the matter. -- PTI

LIVE! India to study how to use Pak's share of Indus water

IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab lose third wicket

Pakistan offers to join probe into Pahalgam attack

Pakistan has offered to join any neutral and transparent probe into the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also warned India against any attempt to stop, reduce or divert the flow of water...

4 dead, 500 injured in explosion at Iranian port city

At least four people were killed and 516 others were injured on Saturday in a massive explosion and fire at the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, more than 1,000km south of capital Tehran, according to officials and state media, Al...

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi fear deportation

Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila are experiencing anxiety over their visa status despite government clarifications regarding Long Term Visas (LTVs). The government's decision to revoke all visas issued to...

