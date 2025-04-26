4 cadres of banned outfits held in Manipur

10:20





Acting on a tip-off, police personnel apprehended two cadres of the banned Prepak (Pro) from Seijang Mayai Leikai and Tellou Mamang Leikai areas in Imphal East district on Friday, a senior officer said.





They have been identified as Khongbantabam Samarjit Meitei (26) and Elangbam Langamba Meitei (25), and are "directly involved in extortion activities", he said.





The police also arrested two members of the outlawed People's Liberation Army from Langthabal Mantrikhong area in Imphal West district on Thursday.





The officer said that the two - Joysankar (33) and Moirangthem Nelson (30) - were also involved in extortion. One sympathiser of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested on Friday from Heigrujam Mamang Leikai area in Imphal West district.





Two firearms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, the officer said. Search operations at Keipha road and Khuman area in Bishnupur district led to the recovery of several arms and ammunition, he said. -- PTI

