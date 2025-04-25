HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will ensure J-K residents safe in other states: Omar

Fri, 25 April 2025
15:14
Omar Abdullah at the all-party meeting
Omar Abdullah at the all-party meeting
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that he had sent Cabinet Ministers to different cities across India to ensure the safety of state residents, especially students and businessmen.

This comes amid rising tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of several innocent lives and sparked outrage across the country. 

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving many others injured.

Taking to social media, X, Omar Abdullah wrote, "With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country. The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective State Governments and ensure the safety and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) residents.

"The J&K Government will stand with its people--anywhere, everywhere," the post reads.

Earlier, leaders from different parties united at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to vehemently denounce the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

