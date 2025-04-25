Why suspension of Simla Agreement is suicidal for Pakistan

16:10





He said that the implication of Pakistan suspending the Simla Agreement was that India was not obliged to respect the LoC and could cross the same.





"Like India has suspended the Indus water treaty, Pakistan has also threatened to suspend the Simla Agreement. I will say that this is a good thing because it also ends the existence of the Line of Control (LoC). This means that India is not obligated to respect the LoC. Ye karke Pakistan apne gale main rassa dalega (This is suicide for Pakistan). This also makes India free to cross the LoC," Dhillon told ANI.





Responding to the statement made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, the Defence expert said that his remarks were "laughable" since the US earlier threatened to stop funding for Pakistan's involvement in aiding terrorism.





"Pakistan's Foreign Minister has openly accepted that their country used to train terrorists. He has put the entire blame on US and west, stating that we trained because they said so. This is laughable since the US threatened to stop funding them, diverting those funds to train terrorists. This is a baseless allegation. They are trying to save face by blaming the US since it stopped Pakistan's funding for aiding terrorism," Dhillon said.





Meanwhile, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said that it was not crucial to understand on whose instructions Pakistan was aiding terrorism but to answer them on the same. He said that Pakistan can't evade accountability for the terrorist attacks by making such remarks (blaming the US). -- ANI

Defence Expert DS Dhillon on Friday said that Pakistan's decision to suspend the Simla Agreement of 1972 was a "suicidal" move since it frees India from the obligation to respect the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, which was a result of the ceasefire in 1971.