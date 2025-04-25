HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We stand in solidarity with India: US DNI Gabbard

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
19:41
image
US director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday affirmed her support to India after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.  

Gabbard affirmed her support to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in hunting the perpetrators down.  

In a post on X, she said, "We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."  

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce shunned a Pakistani journalist's questioning over India-Pakistan border tensions following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people while several others were injured.  

When asked about the border tensions between India and Pakistan during the press briefing on Thursday (local time), Bruce responded, "I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as have the deputy secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner." -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Jadeja departs, CSK 4 down
IPL Updates: Jadeja departs, CSK 4 down

LIVE! Herald case: Court refuses to issue notice to Sonia, Rahul
LIVE! Herald case: Court refuses to issue notice to Sonia, Rahul

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam attack
MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of six individuals, including an opposition MLA, for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests come as part of a...

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD