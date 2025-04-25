We stand in solidarity with India: US DNI Gabbard

19:41





Gabbard affirmed her support to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in hunting the perpetrators down.





In a post on X, she said, "We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."





Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce shunned a Pakistani journalist's questioning over India-Pakistan border tensions following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people while several others were injured.





When asked about the border tensions between India and Pakistan during the press briefing on Thursday (local time), Bruce responded, "I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as have the deputy secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner." -- ANI

