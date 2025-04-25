HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two policemen held for firing near CRPF camp in Manipur

Fri, 25 April 2025
Three persons including two police personnel of Manipur were arrested for their alleged involvement in a firing incident near a CRPF camp in Churachandpur district, an officer said. Three rounds were fired from a white car near a CRPF camp close to the old DC Guest House on Thursday. 

The central force personnel on duty had also fired one round in the air as a retaliatory measure. 

The car, however, fled from the spot which is near Churachandpur Medical College. 

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated into the incident, Churachandpur SP Prakhar Pandey said in a statement. 

Security forces checked CCTV cameras and utilised ground intelligence sources to identify the car and arrest one of the accused. 

After interrogating him, two police constables allegedly involved in the incident were also arrested. 

The handgun used in the firing was also seized, the statement said. Why they had fired, however, is not yet clear. -- PTI

IPL Updates: Mendis guides SRH to 1st win at Chepauk

LIVE! Days after Murshidabad violence, Bengal shifts two SPs

India revokes 14 categories of visas given to Pak

The Indian government has revoked 14 categories of visas for Pakistani nationals, including business, conference, visitor, and pilgrim visas, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was made after a...

191 Pak nationals return home after India sets deadline

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India has ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours. This has led to a mass exodus of Pakistani citizens from India, while several women married to Pakistani...

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

