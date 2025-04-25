HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two of 3 Pakistanis living on short-term visas in Uttarakhand sent back

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
23:11
image
The Uttarakhand Police on Friday said two of the three Pakistani citizens living in different districts of the state on short-term visas have been sent back. 

According to a press release issued here, the process of sending back the third one is underway. 

Twenty-six people, most of them tourists, were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. 

After this, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to allow normal Pakistan visa holders to return to Pakistan by April 27 and medical visa holders by April 29. 

The state police said currently about 250 Pakistani citizens are living in Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts of the state, out of which 247 are on long-term visas and three Pakistani citizens are living on short-term visas. 

According to the release, most of the Pakistani citizens who came to India on long-term visas are Hindus. 

According to the release, long-term visas, and official and diplomatic visas have not been cancelled at present and this order will not be applicable to these Pakistani citizens. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Mendis guides SRH to 1st win at Chepauk
IPL Updates: Mendis guides SRH to 1st win at Chepauk

LIVE! Days after Murshidabad violence, Bengal shifts two SPs
LIVE! Days after Murshidabad violence, Bengal shifts two SPs

India revokes 14 categories of visas given to Pak
India revokes 14 categories of visas given to Pak

The Indian government has revoked 14 categories of visas for Pakistani nationals, including business, conference, visitor, and pilgrim visas, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was made after a...

191 Pak nationals return home after India sets deadline
191 Pak nationals return home after India sets deadline

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India has ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours. This has led to a mass exodus of Pakistani citizens from India, while several women married to Pakistani...

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD