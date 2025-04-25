HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Traders hold candle march against Pahalgam attack, 'Delhi bandh' tomorrow

Fri, 25 April 2025
File image
File image
The Chamber of Trade and Industry announced a 'bandh' across the national capital on Friday to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack as trade organisations held a candle march Thursday at the Connaught Place in New Dehli to express solidarity with the victims. 

More than 100 markets are expected to remain shut in response to the call, the CTI said. 

Twenty-six people were killed in cold blood on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists alighted from nearby forests onto a meadow frequented by tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and opened fire. 

Wearing black armbands, members of the CTI and over 100 trade organisations registered their protest at Connaught Place on Thursday. 

Traders from key markets in Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Rajouri Garden and Sarojini Nagar participated in the march, a statement said. 

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the business community is deeply disturbed by the incident and stands united in condemning the attack. 

There is widespread anger among the traders, said Rahul Adalkha, a vice president of the CTI. -- PTI

