Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning' to release in India a week earlier

Fri, 25 April 2025
18:35
A screengrab from 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning'
Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning, the eighth and final installment of Tom Cruise's blockbuster action franchise, will open in Indian cinemas on May 17, six days before its release in the US, Paramount Pictures India announced on Friday. 

The Hollywood superstar reprises his fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt for one final mission in the movie, which will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

"#MissionImpossible - 'The Final Reckoning' now releases early in India. New date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Paramount Pictures India posted on its official social media handles. 

On May 14, the movie will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where Cruise previously showcased Ron Howard's Far and Away (1992) and Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. 

Cruise has portrayed the character of Ethan Hunt since the beginning of the franchise with 1996's Mission: Impossible

He has followed it up with successful sequels -- Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (2023). 

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O'Brian and Tramell Tillman. 

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance. -- PTI

