HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The idea behind the attack is to make brother fight brother: Rahul in Srinagar

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
15:59
image
Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the injured people and victim families of the Pahalgam attack. "I came here to get a sense of what is going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible action, and they've fully supported the nation. I met one of the people who was injured. I want everybody to know that the whole nation is standing together as one. 

"We had a meeting yesterday with the government, and the United Opposition condemned this action and said that we are there to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind what has happened is to divide society, to make brother fight brother. 

"And it is very important that every single Indian stands united, stands together, so that we can defeat what the terrorists were trying to do.

"It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country and I think it's very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all. I also met the chief minister and the LG, and they briefed me about what had happened, and I assured both of them that my party and I are going to fully support them."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HM calls meeting to discuss action on Indus Waters Treaty
LIVE! HM calls meeting to discuss action on Indus Waters Treaty

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'

'India today feels enough is enough and we need to teach Pakistan a lesson.''Unless compelled, Mr Modi will think 10 times before taking the extreme step.'

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Khwaja Asif in his reply says, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to...

SC slams Rahul's 'irresponsible' remark on Savarkar
SC slams Rahul's 'irresponsible' remark on Savarkar

The Supreme Court of India reprimanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, calling them "irresponsible." The court stayed criminal proceedings against Gandhi in a case filed in Uttar Pradesh for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD