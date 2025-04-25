The idea behind the attack is to make brother fight brother: Rahul in Srinagar

15:59





"We had a meeting yesterday with the government, and the United Opposition condemned this action and said that we are there to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind what has happened is to divide society, to make brother fight brother.





"And it is very important that every single Indian stands united, stands together, so that we can defeat what the terrorists were trying to do.





"It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country and I think it's very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all. I also met the chief minister and the LG, and they briefed me about what had happened, and I assured both of them that my party and I are going to fully support them."

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the injured people and victim families of the Pahalgam attack. "I came here to get a sense of what is going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible action, and they've fully supported the nation. I met one of the people who was injured. I want everybody to know that the whole nation is standing together as one.