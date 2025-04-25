HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day amid Indo-Pak tensions

Fri, 25 April 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined sharply on Friday due to selling in Axis Bank and growing tensions along the Indo-Pak border following the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir. 

Wiping out all early gains, the 30-share BSE barometer tanked 588.90 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 79,212.53. During the day, it dropped 1,195.62 points or 1.49 per cent to 78,605.81. Falling for the second day, the NSE Nifty tumbled 207.35 points or 0.86 per cent to 24,039.35. Experts said worries over growing geopolitical tensions after Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack weighed on market sentiment. -- PTI

