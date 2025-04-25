HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC raps Tamil actor-turned-politician for social media posts against scribe

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
17:54
Tamil actor-turned-politician SV Shekher
Tamil actor-turned-politician SV Shekher
The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up Tamil actor-turned-politician SV Shekher over his reported derogatory posts on social media against a journalist and said he "carried out a nasty campaign against a woman". 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh which granted him exemption from surrender till further hearing observed he never apologised for his conduct to the journalist. 

"First of all, we are surprised you are pursuing this. It was a nasty campaign you carried out against a woman. You attacked her dignity directly, and in such a brazen and abrupt manner," the bench said. 

Justice Kant told advocate Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for the actor, the actor might also be harassing other women, but was confronted by a journalist association this time. 

Srinivasan said the actor forwarded the message without reading it and deleted it within an hour and apologised. 

Justice Kant, however, referred to the high court observing in its order that he had never tendered an apology and issued a statement only as a formality. 

The top court passed the order after Shekher's counsel sought four weeks' time to approach the complainant and persuade her to accept his unconditional apology. 

On January 2, the Madras high court dismissed Shekher's appeal against a one-month imprisonment imposed on him by a special court for posting a derogatory message against the journalist on social media. 

The high court confirmed the special court's punishment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Centre said terrorism ended in Kashmir, but Pahalgam...'
LIVE! 'Centre said terrorism ended in Kashmir, but Pahalgam...'

'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'

'India today feels enough is enough and we need to teach Pakistan a lesson.''Unless compelled, Mr Modi will think 10 times before taking the extreme step.'

Pakistan flag removed from Simla Accord table
Pakistan flag removed from Simla Accord table

The Pakistani flag has been removed from the historic table at Raj Bhavan in Shimla where the Simla Accord was signed, a day after Pakistan suspended the 1972 agreement. The suspension came in response to India's retaliatory actions...

Mood on the ground in Kashmir is against perpetrators
Mood on the ground in Kashmir is against perpetrators

The dastardly dimensions of the attack are gradually sinking in even as the Government of India announced its immediate diplomatic and other retaliatory measures.It is generally expected to be followed up with punitive military action...

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD