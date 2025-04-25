HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Srinagar

Fri, 25 April 2025
10:22
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday left for Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Yesterday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack.

After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action."

Rahul Gandhi, who was on an official visit to the United States, cut his trip short and returned to New Delhi early Thursday morning.

