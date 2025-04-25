HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam attack: UN calls for restraint from India, Pak

Fri, 25 April 2025
Rucha performs the last rites of her father Atul Mone who was shot in Pahalgam
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasised that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is closely monitoring the situation with deep concern. 

He reiterated the UN's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and called on India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation. He stressed that any issues between the two nations should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement. 

During a daily press briefing on Thursday, Dujarric said, "He (Antonio Guterres) is following the situation very closely and with very great concern. We were very clear in our condemnation of the terror attack that occured in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed a large number of civilians. But we very much appeal to both the government of Pakistan and the government of India to exercise maximum restraint and to ensure that the situation and the developments we have seen do not deteriorate any further. Any issues between Pakistan and india, we believe, can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement." 

Notably, Guterres had strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam and emphasised that targeting civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances. The Secretary-General also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement issued by the UN Spokesman, Guterres strongly condemned the attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Dujarric, responding to inquiries, emphasised the Secretary-General's condemnation of the attack.

