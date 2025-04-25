HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pahalgam attack: Special flight from J-K with 232 tourists lands in Mumbai

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
20:39
image
A special flight carrying 232 tourists who were evacuated from Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack landed in Mumbai on Friday, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

This was the third special flight operated by the Maharashtra government as part of efforts to bring back tourists from the northern Union Territory since the attack on Tuesday, which killed 26 persons, he added. 

Buses have been arranged to take the passengers to their natives places in Akola and Amravati, the CM said, adding 800 tourists have returned to the state so far. 

On Thursday, two special flights brought back 184 tourists, taking the total number of returnees to 416. 

More than 380 have returned through other means, officials said. 

Requests from 60-70 more tourists have been received and arrangements for their return are being made by the state government, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Jadeja departs, CSK 4 down
IPL Updates: Jadeja departs, CSK 4 down

LIVE! Herald case: Court refuses to issue notice to Sonia, Rahul
LIVE! Herald case: Court refuses to issue notice to Sonia, Rahul

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam attack
MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of six individuals, including an opposition MLA, for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests come as part of a...

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD