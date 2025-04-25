HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam attack sinks markets: Sensex tanks 1,000 pts

Fri, 25 April 2025
11:53
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined sharply in morning trade on Friday dragged lower by Axis Bank and growing concerns over geopolitical tensions following the terror attack at Pahalgam, in Jammu & Kashmir.

Wiping out all early gains, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge tanked 1,004.04 points to 78,797.39 in late morning trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 338.1 points to 23,908.60. Experts said worries over growing geopolitical tensions amid Tuesday's terror attack weighed on market sentiment. 

From the Sensex firms, Axis Bank declined 4.50 per cent after the country's third largest private sector lender reported a marginal decline in March quarter profit to Rs 7,117 crore, from Rs 7,130 crore in the year-ago period. Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

However, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were trading higher. There are tailwinds and headwinds for the market now. A strong tailwind is the sustained FII buying which has touched a cumulative amount of Rs 29,513 crore during the last 7 days, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Pahalgam: 'Nazakat bhai' saves BJP leader's family
Pahalgam: 'Nazakat bhai' saves BJP leader's family

Risking his own life, a Kashmiri tourist guide saved the lives of children from a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh when terrorists struck in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Houses of terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack destroyed
Houses of terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack destroyed

The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir in a blast on Thursday night. Security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of Adil Hussain...

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

The lone Kashmiri who died saving tourists' lives
The lone Kashmiri who died saving tourists' lives

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 29-year-old Kashmiri pony ride operator, was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam while trying to save tourists from an attack. Shah was the only Kashmiri and Muslim victim of the attack, which saw terrorists demand...

