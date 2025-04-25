Pahalgam attack: Houses of 2 militants demolished

10:08

Umar Ganie/Rediff reports from Srinagar





Authorities in Jammu in Kashmir have demolished the houses of two militants linked to the recent attack on tourists at Baisaran, Pahalgam.

Both individuals are reportedly active militants whose names surfaced during the investigation into the Pahalgam attack that has sparked nationwide outrage.





Details awaited.

The operation was carried out during the intervening night of April 24 and 25, targeting the residences of Asif Sheikh of Monghama, Tral, and Adil Thoker of Guri, Anantnag.