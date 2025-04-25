Pahalgam attack: Father of two ailing Pak children caught in India-Pak visa move

22:40





The family from Hyderabad in Sindh province is among the several from India and Pakistan forced to cut short their visits after New Delhi and Islamabad cancelled SAARC visa privileges following the Pahalgam terror attack.





Over 100 Indian citizens in Pakistan left for their homeland on Thursday, officials said in Lahore, adding, more will be crossing on Friday. -- PTI

A Pakistani man in India for a life-saving medical procedure for his two children has appealed to the two governments to allow their treatment to be completed before they are compelled to return home.