Pahalgam attack: Father of two ailing Pak children caught in India-Pak visa move

Fri, 25 April 2025
22:40
A Pakistani man in India for a life-saving medical procedure for his two children has appealed to the two governments to allow their treatment to be completed before they are compelled to return home.   

The family from Hyderabad in Sindh province is among the several from India and Pakistan forced to cut short their visits after New Delhi and Islamabad cancelled SAARC visa privileges following the Pahalgam terror attack.   

Over 100 Indian citizens in Pakistan left for their homeland on Thursday, officials said in Lahore, adding, more will be crossing on Friday. -- PTI    

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Jadeja strikes! Klaasen departs
LIVE! Ask religion of shopkeepers before buying: Rane to Hindus
Shah asks CMs to ensure no Pakistani stays after April 27
India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing sustained cross-border terrorism and security concerns. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, governs the distribution and use of the Indus river and its...

Maoists call for talks as search in Chh'garh enters Day 5
A massive anti-Naxal operation involving around 10,000 security personnel along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border entered its fifth day on Friday, with the Maoists reportedly issuing a statement calling for a halt to the exercise and...

Heavy metal object from IAF aircraft damages MP house
A heavy metal object, suspected to have fallen from an Indian Air Force aircraft, caused significant damage to a house in Pichhore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on Friday morning, with no injuries reported. The object, which...

