NEET mandatory for physiotherapy courses: Karnataka minister

17:30

Additionally, the course duration has been extended to five years to enable competency-based learning and deeper clinical exposure, he said.





Speaking at the inauguration of Karnataka Physiocon-25, an international conference on physiotherapy held here, Patil expressed the state government's support for including physiotherapy course admissions under the ambit of NEET.





"We welcome the integration of physiotherapy courses under NEET, which will enhance academic quality and professional standards," he was quoted as saying in a statement.





Addressing over 10,000 students at the event, Patil highlighted the pivotal role physiotherapists play across the healthcare spectrumfrom childbirth to elderly care.





Physiotherapists today contribute significantly to neuro and orthopaedic rehab, cardiopulmonary care, paediatrics, disability support, sports medicine, fitness, and community-based care, he noted.





He also detailed the state's plans to introduce physiotherapy courses in more government colleges to meet the growing domestic and international demand for trained professionals.





Present at the event, Yagna Shukla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Allied and Health Professionals, said the commission was planning to introduce the One Nation, One Curriculum initiative in physiotherapy education.





She said the curriculum reforms would set a golden standard and elevate the profession, offering far-reaching benefits for students and practitioners alike. -- PTI

