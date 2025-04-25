14:38





"My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a 'Mujahideen', and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away. While I was here, the security forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour's house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished. We are innocent. They have destroyed our house."





Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night. The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.





The explosives caused destruction of the houses, they added. Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday's Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.

"My brother is a Mujahideen," says the sister of a terrorist believed to be involved in Pahalgam attack whose house in Tral was demolished.