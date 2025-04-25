HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'My brother is a Mujahideen'

Fri, 25 April 2025
"My brother is a Mujahideen," says the sister of a terrorist believed to be involved in Pahalgam attack whose house in Tral was demolished.

"My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a 'Mujahideen', and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away. While I was here, the security forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour's house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished. We are innocent. They have destroyed our house." 

Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night. The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off. 

The explosives caused destruction of the houses, they added. Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday's Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'My brother is a Mujahideen'

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'

'India today feels enough is enough and we need to teach Pakistan a lesson.''Unless compelled, Mr Modi will think 10 times before taking the extreme step.'

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Khwaja Asif in his reply says, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to...

A Dad's Tale of Terror, Survival, Humanity in Pahalgam
A Dad's Tale of Terror, Survival, Humanity in Pahalgam

A tale of terror, courage, and humanity -- one father's desperate escape, a mother's sacrifice, and Kashmiris who saved lives.

