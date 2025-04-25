HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Military uniform checks intensified after Pahalgam attack

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
09:39
Shailesh Kalathiya's wife mourns his death
Shailesh Kalathiya's wife mourns his death
Security checks have been intensified in Paltan Bazaar, a well-known market in Dehradun, following concerns about the unauthorised sale of military uniforms on Friday. 

The action comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where assailants were reportedly disguised in military attire. Speaking to ANI, the SSP of Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said, "In Paltan Bazaar, old platoons used to shop. There are many old uniform shops. Therefore, a random inspection was launched in the market." 

The measures aim to prevent impersonation and misuse of military clothing, especially after reports that such disguises were used during recent attacks.

A shopkeeper, Sagar Ahuja, while speaking to ANI reporters, narrated the instructions provided by the authorities. He said only police personnel or those officially authorised by the army are allowed to buy such attire. Shopkeepers have been instructed to verify the identity of every buyer.

"We've been told to check Aadhaar cards, ID cards, and even verify the buyer's phone number in real-time by calling it," said Sagar. "We also have to note down their full address and, in case of army personnel, their unit details--for example, Garhwal Rifles, then we will have to add Unit 1 or 2, etc." Ahuja added that, in recent years, the government has tightened regulations around military uniforms.

"Nowadays, the Indian Army issues official uniform fabric only through army canteens. The materials come with barcodes and cannot be sold to civilians. We merely stitch uniforms for army personnel who bring in their authorised fabric." 

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan and the Kumaon region in Nainital, located on the international border, have ramped up security measures. 

The districts have been placed on high alert, and public spaces have been closely monitored. Additionally, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will leave for Srinagar and Udhampur shortly," the Defence officials said. According to Defence officials, the Army Chief is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies. He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Houses of 2 militants demolished
LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Houses of 2 militants demolished

Pak troops open fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates
Pak troops open fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said. There were no reports of any casualties. The firing by...

India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty
India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect, accusing Pakistan of breaching the pact by refusing to negotiate modifications and engaging in sustained cross-border terrorism. The decision follows a recent terror...

Pahalgam attack: Crackdown on military uniform sales
Pahalgam attack: Crackdown on military uniform sales

Security checks have been intensified in Paltan Bazaar, a well-known market in Dehradun, following concerns about the unauthorised sale of military uniforms on Friday.

Hindus would never do such a thing: Bhagwat on Pahalgam
Hindus would never do such a thing: Bhagwat on Pahalgam

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said terrorists killed people in Pahalgam after asking about their religion, and Hindus would never do such a thing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD