Man drags Delhi cop on car's bonnet for over 7 kms, held

23:56

The accused, identified as Karamveer, was apprehended in Kolkata after he fled from Delhi, the official said.





"The incident took place at 6.28 am on April 22 when head constable Praveen and ASI Naveen of the PCR Outer North Zone intercepted a suspicious white car near the GTK Bypass close to the Bhalswa Landfill. They suspected that the vehicle was being used to transport liquor," a senior police official said.





The officer added that on being asked to step out, the driver attempted to flee.





In a bid to stop the car, head constable Praveen stood in front of the vehicle. However, the driver allegedly accelerated and drove straight at him, causing the constable to land on the bonnet, the officer added.





"Despite this, the car sped off towards Azadpur with Praveen still clinging to the bonnet. He managed to jump off near Azadpur Mandi when the vehicle slowed down. Injured and unable to retrieve his mobile phone which got stuck between the bonnet and windshield, Praveen borrowed a passerby's phone and alerted the PCR," he said.





He suffered injuries to his fingers and left ankle and was taken to BJRM Hospital for medical treatment.





Based on his statement, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station and an investigation was initiated. -- PTI

