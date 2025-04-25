Lashkar terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Bandipora

13:16

The terrorist associate has been identified as Altaf Lalli of the Lashkar-e-Taiba oufit. Two security personnel have also been injured in the exchange of fire in Kulnar area of Ajas in the district.





According to the police officials, the two policemen suffered gunshot wounds and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.





The security forces had launched a search operation in the area based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued.





"On 25 April 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued." Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X. The operation is still underway. -- PTI

