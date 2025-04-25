HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lashkar terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Bandipora

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
13:16
File pic
File pic
A Lashkar-e-Taliba (LeT) terrorist associate was killed by the security forces during the ongoing encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. 

The terrorist associate has been identified as Altaf Lalli of the Lashkar-e-Taiba oufit. Two security personnel have also been injured in the exchange of fire in Kulnar area of Ajas in the district. 

According to the police officials, the two policemen suffered gunshot wounds and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. 

The security forces had launched a search operation in the area based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued. 

"On 25 April 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued." Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X. The operation is still underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lashkar terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Bandipora
LIVE! Lashkar terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Bandipora

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Khwaja Asif in his reply says, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to...

An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists

'I am ashamed that you and I were born into the same faith -- because we are nothing alike. My religion is humanity. The Islam I know teaches me to protect the innocent. Yours celebrates slaughter, you #&$#@#.'My Islam teaches me to...

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD