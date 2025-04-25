Landslides leave 1,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim

00:15

Around 200 tourist vehicles were stranded at Chungthang and the occupants are staying in a Gurudwara there, they said.





Chungthang is nearly 100 km from the state capital Gangtok.





The police said that massive landslides have occurred at Munshithang on the LachenChungthang road and at Lema/Bob on the LachungChungthang road. The situation was aggravated by continuous rain in the region.





The district administration has instructed all tour operators not to send tourists to North Sikkim on Friday and until further notice, officials said.





The authorities have cancelled all permits given to tourists for visiting the region on April 25.





According to local administration, access roads to Lachung and Lachen have been severely affected, leaving around 1000 tourists stranded. -- PTI

