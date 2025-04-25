HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Landslides leave 1,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
00:15
File image
File image
Around 1,000 tourists were stranded in picturesque North Sikkim on Thursday following landslides in the Himalayan state which is also witnessing heavy rain, the police said. 

Around 200 tourist vehicles were stranded at Chungthang and the occupants are staying in a Gurudwara there, they said. 

Chungthang is nearly 100 km from the state capital Gangtok. 

The police said that massive landslides have occurred at Munshithang on the LachenChungthang road and at Lema/Bob on the LachungChungthang road. The situation was aggravated by continuous rain in the region. 

The district administration has instructed all tour operators not to send tourists to North Sikkim on Friday and until further notice, officials said. 

The authorities have cancelled all permits given to tourists for visiting the region on April 25. 

According to local administration, access roads to Lachung and Lachen have been severely affected, leaving around 1000 tourists stranded. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India revokes Pak visas; asks citizens to return home
India revokes Pak visas; asks citizens to return home

India has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals effective April 27, advised Indian nationals in Pakistan to return home, and suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals. The move comes in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror...

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB register first win at home
IPL 2025 Updates: RCB register first win at home

LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Seema Haider under deportation fear
LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Seema Haider under deportation fear

India briefs envoys on Pahalgam attack, links to Pak
India briefs envoys on Pahalgam attack, links to Pak

India briefed envoys of the US, UK, France, China, Russia, Germany and several other countries on the Pahalgam terror attack and its link to cross-border terrorism. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri apprised the diplomats about various...

'Pakistan PM sheltering and nurturing terrorists'
'Pakistan PM sheltering and nurturing terrorists'

Former spinner Danish Kaneria suggested that Pakistan has a role in the Pahalgam terror attack in India which led to 26 deaths.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD