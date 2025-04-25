HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo to temporarily cancel Almaty, Tashkent flights due to Pak airspace closure

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
19:29
File image
File image
IndiGo on Friday said it will temporarily cancel flights to Almaty and Tashkent due to aircraft operational range constraints in the wake of the Pakistan airspace closure. 

The airspace closure has forced Indian airlines operating flights to the West to take longer routes and narrow-body planes might not operate non-stop for long duration. 

IndiGo operates Airbus narrow-body aircraft to Almaty and Tashkent. 

The airline said that around 50 international routes operated by it will require longer sectors and hence may be subject to some slight schedule adjustments. 

"With the same restrictions and limited rerouting options, unfortunately Almaty and Tashkent are outside the operational range of IndiGo's current fleet," it said in a statement. 

Flights to Almaty stand cancelled from April 27 until at least May 7 and to Tashkent from April 28 until May 7. 

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and assure them that we're looking at all options to minimise disruptions," the statement said. 

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Thursday barred Indian airlines from using its airspace. 

The airspace cannot be used by India-registered aircraft as well as planes owned or leased by Indian operators. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Dhoni's 400th T20: CSK set to bat first
IPL Updates: Dhoni's 400th T20: CSK set to bat first

LIVE! MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam
LIVE! MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam

Shah asks CMs to ensure no Pakistani stays after April 27
Shah asks CMs to ensure no Pakistani stays after April 27

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing sustained cross-border terrorism and security concerns. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, governs the distribution and use of the Indus river and its...

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD