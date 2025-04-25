Imperative India strikes again: Ex-IAF chief Raha

10:30

Family grieve at the funeral of a Pahalgam attack victim





Referring to the Army's retaliatory surgical strikes on militant launch pads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir following the Uri attack, and the subsequent Balakot air strike after the Pulwama convoy bombing, the retired Air Chief Marshal said India has "done well in the past in punishing perpetrators of terror."





"It's imperative that the Indian armed establishment repeats those counter-offensives so that our enemies know who they are dealing with. This is the need of the hour," Raha told PTI.





"The how and when of such operations is something that I am no longer in a position to spell out. But I can say this: we have done it before at Balakot and Uri. We are used to (doing) it and we can do it again. India has already busted the myth that one nuclear-powered country cannot use military force on another," he added.





Raha made the remark a day after India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled Pakistani defence advisors and visa-holding citizens from the country, sealed the Attari integrated check post and suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in response to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir where at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were gunned down in front of their families.





"The military establishment of Pakistan has no shame left," he said. "That country suffered the ignominy of surrendering 93,000 prisoners of war as a result of its 1971 misdeeds. The nation is now in doldrums and is extending its begging bowl to virtually every country that would help. And in times like these, the Pakistani military is seeking revival by promoting such acts of terror," Raha said.





Asked if he was certain about the Pakistani armed forces' involvement in the Pahalgam massacre, Raha responded, "Do you have any doubts on that?" Underlining the need for upping the task of "actionable intelligence gathering" by means of advanced technological warcraft like satellite imageries, drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to effectively tackle terror infiltration, the air force veteran stressed that the tried and tested mechanism of information gathering through human intelligence should also be made foolproof.





"Effective and actionable intelligence is the only means to prevent such attacks in future. Intelligence gathered through technology must be corroborated by multiple sources to make them actionable. That's where human intelligence plays a crucial role," Raha said. "We have suffered on account of intelligence failures in the past. We are suffering even now," he added, hinting at possible intelligence lapses failing to stop the Pahalgam attack.





Stating that "fundamentalist forces" must be treated with strong-arm military tactics besides imposing diplomatic and economic embargoes, Raha said that the Indian democracy needs to overcome its inherent challenges to rise to the occasion. "The steps taken by the Indian government are important and hard-hitting. But they may not be sufficient to bring Pakistan-sponsored militancy to its knees," the officer said. -- PTI

